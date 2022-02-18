The crew of the Mi Amigo: Pilot Lt Kriegshauser; Lt Lyle Curtis co-pilot; Lt John Whicker Humphrey navigator; Lt Melchor Hernandez bomb-aimer; Sgt Robert Mayfield radio operator/log-keeper/photographer; Sgt Harry Estabrooks flight engineer/top-turret gunner; Sgt Charles Tuttle lower turret gunner; Sgt Maurice Robbins rear-gunner; Sgt Vito Ambrosio waist-gunner and assistant radio operator and Sgt George Malcolm Williams waist-gunner and assistant flight engineer
Honouring the Mi Amigo heroes who crashed in Sheffield 78 years ago

In 1944 a brave pilot made the decision to crash his failing aircraft in the woods on the outskirts a park in Sheffield rather than let it fall on to the children playing in the field this cost him and his nine crew their lives but this city will never forget his sacrifice.

By Lucy Ball
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:00 pm

Next Tuesday, February 22, will mark 78 years since the tragedy, so let’s take a look back at how the Mi Amigo crash was reported at the time.

You can also see how the memorial has developed over the years as school boy Tony Foulds, who was one of the children playing in Endcliffe Park, refuses to let the men be forgotten.

1. The wreckage

The smouldering wreckage of the Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park

Photo: Chris Lawton

2. Instant death

The day after, February 23, 1944 The Star reported the 'Instant death' that happened to the crew members when the Mi Amigo crashed in Endcliffe Park.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Dying plea

Three days later it was reported how a young-12-year-old boy, Arthur Needham, tried to rescue one man heard his dying pleas for help but did not have the strength to pull him out beofre the plane errupted into flames

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Tree planting

After unveiling the memorial, Major General John H Bell (Commander 3rd American Air Force) plants a memorial tree, November 30th 1969

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

