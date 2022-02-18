Honouring the Mi Amigo heroes who crashed in Sheffield 78 years ago

Next Tuesday, February 22, will mark 78 years since the tragedy, so let’s take a look back at how the Mi Amigo crash was reported at the time.
You can also see how the memorial has developed over the years as school boy Tony Foulds, who was one of the children playing in Endcliffe Park, refuses to let the men be forgotten.
1. The wreckage
The smouldering wreckage of the Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park
Photo: Chris Lawton
2. Instant death
The day after, February 23, 1944 The Star reported the 'Instant death' that happened to the crew members when the Mi Amigo crashed in Endcliffe Park.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Dying plea
Three days later it was reported how a young-12-year-old boy, Arthur Needham, tried to rescue one man heard his dying pleas for help but did not have the strength to pull him out beofre the plane errupted into flames
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Tree planting
After unveiling the memorial, Major General John H Bell (Commander 3rd American Air Force) plants a memorial tree, November 30th 1969
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers