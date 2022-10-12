Russell Crowe has come out in support of Sheffield University graduate and Labour member, Eddie Izzard, in the race to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central. The New Zealand-born actor, who has starred in films like Gladiator, Les Misérables and American Gangster, shared Izzard’s campaign launch video on Twitter with a supportive message.

He said: “Fantastic. Go on Eddie. No brighter mind, no bigger heart. What an amazing opportunity for Sheffield.”

Izzard formally announced her campaign for the parliamentary seat yesterday, when she promised to “take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into Number 10". ITV presenter, Lorraine Kelly also shared support for Izzard, saying “Big congrats – a politician with integrity. You go girl” in a tweet of her own.

More News: South Yorkshire football fans told to surrender passports to prevent them travelling to World Cup 2022

No formal selection process has been started yet by Labour to select who will be their candidate for the seat, but Eddie Izzard is one of three candidates to have put their hat into the ring. Abdi Suleiman, another former University of Sheffield student and former Student’s Union President, and city councillor, Abtisam Mohamed, have also put themselves forward to be the Labour candidate.

More News: Jail for arsonist who set house alight as family slept inside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Crowe has come out in support of Eddie Izzard in her bid to become a Sheffield MP for Labour (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)