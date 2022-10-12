South Yorkshire Police confirmed there were 69 people across the county who are currently subject to a football banning order which means they cannot attend matches. “They will receive a letter in due course to surrender their passports,” added the force.

The 69 fans are among 1,308 across England and Wales with banning orders for offences including violent and abusive behaviour who are being ordered to surrender their UK passports to police in an attempt to prevent hooligans travelling to Qatar. The Home Office has said those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

69 football fans across South Yorkshire who are subject to banning orders are being told to surrender their passports to prevent them travelling to the World Cup in Qatar. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Anyone with a football banning order wishing to travel to other countries from November 10 until the end of the tournament will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government ‘will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament’.

She added: “Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behaviour will not be tolerated at the World Cup which is why we are taking this firm approach. As with all events of this nature, we are working closely with the host authorities on the safety of British nationals attending and on delivering a successful and enjoyable event.”