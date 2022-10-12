Anthony Lister, aged 37, of Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge, was sent to prison for arson with intent to danger life after he deliberately set the home alight in 2019.

On June 3 police received reports of a car fire outside a property on Northern Avenue, near Arbourthorne. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the vehicle had been deliberately set on fire. A few days later on June 7, just after midnight, a suspect, later identified as Lister, poured fuel through the letter box at the house while the family, including children were asleep inside.

Anthony Lister, aged 37, of Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge, has been jailed for arson with intent to danger life after he deliberately set a house alight on Northern Avenue, near Arbourthorne, in June 2019.

Lister set the fuel alight before fleeing. The family were awoken by the fire and managed to escape, seeking refuge close by. The family were uninjured and didn’t require medical attention.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rina Ganatra said: “This was a lengthy investigation but we ensured we had all of the evidence needed and secured to put Lister behind bars. During the investigation we secured CCTV footage showing Lister buying a jerry can and fuel from a petrol station. We found his fingerprints and had mobile phone and taxi records, all of which was paramount to ensuring justice was served.

“I am pleased that this investigation has now come to an end. At the heart of this, is a family who have no longer felt safe in their home and I hope Lister’s sentencing can help them move forward with their lives.”

Lister was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 28 to 12 years in prison.