Plans to extend Sheffield’s tram network have been outlined in far reaching proposals for the city centre.

A consultation document published by Sheffield Council reveals that officials want to extend the network to include both the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, and the Moorfoot area of the city centre.

Trams stopped near Sheffield Cathedral. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And they say that the scheme could open to door to extending it further in the future.

The document, the authority’s City Centre Access and Movement Plan, looks at plans for transport in the city centre over the next 15 years, and outlines a proposal to extend the route in the coming years.

You can can read the full document and give the council your views on the plans here.

It could represent the first new tracks in the city centre for 30 years. The city’s network was mostly completed in 1995 when lines through Malin Bridge to Middlewood were completed, although ‘tram train’ extensions taking services to Rotherham have since been added using railway tracks.

The tram proposals are among a number of public transport proposals, including bus priority corridors and park and rides.

The document states that to complete their plans, the council wants to complete a renewals programme to ensure the existing tram network is fit for purpose for decades to come.

They added that they plan to “support the development of a second Supertram route within the city centre that connects key growth areas and destinations, including Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Moorfoot. “

They added: “This proposed loop will enhance the operational resilience of the network by ensuring that disruptions in the city centre do not impact the entire Supertram system. It will also create opportunities for future extensions to additional destinations, subject to further study by SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority).”

No specific route to the hospital or Moorfoot has yet been drawn up. Documents just describe a rough ‘Supertram Second City Crossing search area ‘.

Officials also recognise the scheme could still be years away.

The report adds: “Some proposals, particularly larger investments such as new bus interchanges and Supertram expansion, will take many years of planning before they can be delivered on the ground.

“Sheffield City Council and SYMCA will start planning for these investments now, even if construction is not expected to start until the 2030s.”

There are currently plans to redevelop the Moorfoot area of the city with 700 flats in the former Manpower Services Commission building and a public open space.

How Moorfoot Square could look after demolition of existing buildings. It would be bounded by South Lane, Cumberland Street and the Moorfoot development. | JMP Architects

Councillor Ben Miskell, chairman of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our city centre is one of Sheffield’s greatest assets. It’s the beating economic and cultural heart of England’s fourth largest city – welcoming growing numbers of residents, workers and visitors, day and night.

“As more people live, work and spend time here, demand for travel into and around the city centre will grow. To meet that demand, we need more attractive, reliable and space-efficient ways of getting around – so people can enjoy everything the city centre has to offer without creating more congestion.

“This plan responds directly to what you told us, setting out clear proposals for the next 15 years. It’s a shared vision – shaped by residents, businesses and the council – and supported by councillors from across the city.

“Delivering it will require bold choices, major investment, and working closely with you to get it right. Together, we can deliver the city centre transport network Sheffield needs – and deserves.”

Teams from Sheffield City Council will be on hand on three separate dates to chat about the plan and listen to feedback. Anyone can come along on the following dates:

The Moor Market – Thursday, August 7, 10am to 3pm

The Winter Garden – Wednesday, August 20, 10am to 3pm

The Moor Market – Friday, September 5, 10am to 3pm.