Textured paths for blind and partially sighted people on Sheffield’s £15m Fargate renovations lead users directly into sign posts, says a blind resident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city centre thoroughfare fully opened this summer following a two-year-long revamp, with planters, benches and high-tech bins all making their debut.

Blind Sheffield resident Brian Campbell, 77, told The Star about his experience navigating the Fargate renovations, where textured paths lead users into poles and lampposts in several at least five locations. | Dean Atkins S70 Media

Also unveiled were a series of textured paths and hazard markings designed to safely guide blind and partially sighted pedestrians along the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s just one problem - the paths on the ‘Marks & Spencer side’ are interrupted by street signs, lampposts and even trees in at least five places, a blind resident as told The Star.

Namely, the textured pavement running from the top of Norfolk Row to High Street is blocked by three solid black poles. Taking Norfolk Street to Town Hall would put users on a collision course with a street lamp, a no-entry sign, and a tree.

A no entry sign blocks the textured pavement leading from Town Hall into Norfolk Row. | Bob Rae

Speaking on Norfolk Row, blind Sheffield resident, Brian Campbell, 77, said: “If I was walking quite fast because I thought the path was unobstructed I would come slap bang up against a post like this.

“I normally come into town with my wife so it’s normally not an issue, but it is a hazard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I met the workmen while they were putting it in. They clearly knew what the pavement was for and were quite taken aback by where the poles were placed, but they had to admit it wasn’t up to them and that was what was in the plans.

“It would cost thousands and thousands of pounds to rejig it now.

A streetlamp interrupts 'blister' paving indicating hazards outside Sheffield Town Hall. | Bob Rae

“For blind people, it’s a bit like lots of things in society, like designing computer systems. You say to them ‘have you thought about blind people,’ and they say ‘well, we set these things up and do that part afterwards’, and that’s not an attitude that works.”

The Star contacted Sheffield City Council to ask if it was aware of the issue during planning and if it intended to move the poles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said the poles will be included in a ‘snagging list’ of issues to address before contractors leave Fargate for good.

This view down Fargate shows how the textured pavement is interrupted by street signs in at least three places before it arrives at High Street. | Bob Rae

The authority also claimed it consulted with an ‘Access Liaison Group’ of disabled Sheffield residents during planning.

The spokesperson said: “The position of lamp posts on Fargate have been included on the ‘snagging list’ for the project. Some of the posts were existing prior to the transformation and present the best fit for street lighting of highly congested areas both above and below ground.

“As part of the planned transformation work on Fargate, Sheffield City Council consulted with Access Liaison Group on several occasions from its initial conception to detailed design of the tactile paving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Textured pavement designed to guide blind people peters out into gravel where a tree stands where Fargate approaches Surrey Street. | Bob Rae

“A clear tactile path has been provided for following down the Events Central side of the street, and that is unobstructed.”

The Star asked Sheffield City Council how blind and partially sighted people are expected to know that one path along Fargate is unobstructed compared to another.

Support groups Disability Sheffield and Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind were approached for comment.