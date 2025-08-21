Sheffield restaurants: Fat Hippo burger chain promoting 'gluttony' coming to city centre
Fat Hippo wants to open in the former Creams dessert parlour at 32-34 Division Street.
The business says it sells ‘good old fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face’ food.
In 2023 it launched the ‘UK’s largest battered cheese ball’ containing 5,000 calories and weighing 2kg.
It is the latest eaterie to target Sheffield city centre following the decline of shopping.
Spud Bros, famous on TikTok, is set to open on Fargate in September and fried chicken chain Popeyes opened last week on The Moor.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Creams opened on Division Street - the old Sakis men’s clothes store - in 2023 but closed after a few months.
Fat Hippo previously had outlets in the Kommune food hall in Castlegate and Lane 7 bowling alley near The Moor.
Launched in 2010 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, today it has 13 restaurants in the UK.
It also sells merchandise including a bacon scented candle.