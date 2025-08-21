A burger chain promoting ‘the good kind of gluttony’ has applied to open in Sheffield city centre.

Fat Hippo wants to open in the former Creams dessert parlour at 32-34 Division Street.

The business says it sells ‘good old fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face’ food.

Fat Hippo has applied to open in the former Creams unit on Division Street. Inset the 5,000 calorie fried cheese ball. | nw/Fat Hippo

In 2023 it launched the ‘UK’s largest battered cheese ball’ containing 5,000 calories and weighing 2kg.

It is the latest eaterie to target Sheffield city centre following the decline of shopping.

Spud Bros, famous on TikTok, is set to open on Fargate in September and fried chicken chain Popeyes opened last week on The Moor.

Spud Bros Express is opening on Fargate in September. | nw

Creams opened on Division Street - the old Sakis men’s clothes store - in 2023 but closed after a few months.

Fat Hippo previously had outlets in the Kommune food hall in Castlegate and Lane 7 bowling alley near The Moor.

Launched in 2010 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, today it has 13 restaurants in the UK.

It also sells merchandise including a bacon scented candle.