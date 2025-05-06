Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former youth club in a Sheffield park will be demolished after it was gutted in a “deliberate” fire last year.

Osgathorpe Pavilion, in Osgathorpe Park, on Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, stopped being used as a yout club venue in 2024 ahead of some much needed refurbishments.

The Pavilion in Osgathorpe Park, Sheffield, that has been gutted by fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

But the building was then destroyed in a suspected arson attack in September 2024.

Now, Sheffield City Council’s planning committee has approved the demolition of the former youth club.

Tragically, the fire came after Sheffield Council had received grant funding from the Government’s Youth Investment Fund to refurbish the pavilion’s kitchen and toilets, and would have improved services for the city’s youths.

Fire damage. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World

The application for permission to take it down includes a site security plan, which will mean it is sealed off while work is carried out.

Asbestos removal will also be carried out by a contractor before it is stripped down or demolished, if any is found.

A planning report reads: “The building to be demolished is a pre-fabricated construction, the existing roof is flat with bitumen roof covering. The existing gas and water meter services are to be cut back to nearest metered connections, services to be decommissioned and capped off. Any additional remaining plant is required to be removed as part of the demolishment contract.

“After site clearance any excavated void to be filled with course aggregate and finished with 70mm topsoil and grass seeded over. Top soil to be in line with retained existing hardstanding, levels to be confirmed on site.”

Five fire engines were needed to tackle the blaze on September 4, 2024.