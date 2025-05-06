Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield primary school where children are “happy and thrive” has earned a top-of-the-class grade from Ofsted.

Nether Edge Primary School, in Glen Road, has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas in a spotless report from the education watchdog.

Nether Edge Primary School, in Glen Road, has been rated 'outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted in their first inspection in 10 years. | Mercia Learning Trust

It is not only the school’s first visit since it was academized and joined Mercia Learning Trust, but also the site’s first inspection in 10 years following its last visit in 2015.

However, it seems there was nothing to worry about. Following the visit in February, inspectors wrote in a report published last week: “Pupils are happy and thrive at this school.

“Expectations of pupils’ positive behaviour are well embedded and understood by pupils. As a result, pupils’ conduct is exemplary. Pupils treat each other and adults with kindness and respect.

“The curriculum is very well designed and delivered. The school has high ambitions for pupils’ education. These high ambitions are realised and pupils achieve well.

“High-quality leadership saturates every corner of the school.”

Praise was heaped on Nether Edge’s pupils for their hard work and community values. Inspectors noted children take part in litter picking, help refugee charities and perform music activities in local care homes.

Pupils’ understanding of British values was called “thorough,” and children turn to one another as ‘peer mediators’ to resolve upsets between friends.

The school of over 400 pupils was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas. This makes it the third Mercia Learning Trust school to earn the unblemished grade in a row, following on from King Ecgbert and its flagship Mercia School.

Nether Edge Primary headteacher Michele Nott said: "This report is a reflection of the incredible hard work of our staff, pupils, and families. We aim to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to an excellent education and a bright future. We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised our commitment to high standards, strong personal development, and a supportive, ambitious school culture."

CEO of Mercia Learning Trust, Neil Miley, shared his thoughts: "At Mercia Learning Trust, our mission is to empower everyone in our communities, especially the most disadvantaged, to succeed. Nether Edge Primary School exemplifies this mission through high expectations, an outstanding curriculum and a relentless focus on the success of every child. This report is well deserved, and a reflection of the diligence shown by the whole school community. Across our trust, we are all proud to work alongside such a talented team."