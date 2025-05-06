Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s more than 80 years now since Sheffield RAF hero Harry Clarke died.

But he is not forgotten in France, where he died on a mission to help French resistance fighters to take on the Nazis during World War Two.

Harry, from Owlerton, Sheffield, was a rear gunner on a Halifax bomber, which was sent to the Pyrenees, on France’s southern border with Spain, to drop of supplies to the French.

But tragically, the aircraft crashed, killing him and the rest of the crew.

A search has been launched for the family of a Sheffield RAF hero, Sgt Harry Clarke, killed in a mission over France in July 1944, ahead of a remembrance ceremony at a memorial the the crewmembers of his plane. Pictured is the memorial. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Now, nearly 81 years later, efforts are being made to trace Harry’s surviving relatives, ahead of a ceremony to remember him and the crew of that aircraft.

It takes place in Nistos, a village in the Pyrenees, near where the aircraft crashed, while flying low, in low cloud, killing all seven crew members, including Harry.

Harry’s crew had flown from North Africa, to equip local resistance fighters, who were trying to prevent a Nazi tank regiment from leaving to fight allied troops in Normandy.

The Sheffield branch of the RAF Association is sending a wreath, and its members say they would dearly love to tell his relatives what is happening.

His parents were Harry (born 1899) and Elsie Booth (born 1900) who lived at 12 Grant Road, Owlerton. They were married in 1921 and Harry was born the following year (February 3, 1922).

They moved to 192 Burnell Road, Hillsborough, and were to have four more children. Harry (senior) worked as a forge-hand at Eaton & Booth a firm of steel manufacturers, at Owlerton Bridge.

Sheffield RAF Association’s Garry Bond said: “Sgt Harry Clarke came from Owlerton and we would dearly like to find his relatives and inform them of the Remembrance service that will be held on May 19 in the Pyrenees. Arrangements have been made by Sheffield RAFA to provide a wreath.”

Any relatives of Harry are asked to email ArmedForces.Treasurer@hcpt mail.org.uk.