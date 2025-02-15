Matt Drakett: Roadside memorial to teenager killed in crash removed by Rotherham council
Matthew Drakett, 19, died in a motorbike crash on November 15, 2023, near the junction of Aughton Road and Alexandra Road.
In the weeks afterwards, a shrine to Matthew was made out of three circular concrete planters outside the nearby Kylie’s Kitchen cafe, with photos, ribbons, flowers and novelty license plates arranged at the scene.
However, the spot stands empty now after the planters were broken up and removed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council on February 10.
RMBC previously stated that the planters and memorial had to be removed over “public safety,” as well as claiming that the concrete was blocking access to a water main.
However, Matt’s sister, Hannah Drakett, believes that the council is refusing to say the real reason is “anti-social behaviour” from friends and family gathering at the shrine.
As previously reported by The Star, Hannah insists the memorial was not causing an obstruction and was kept tidy by friends and family. Gatherings to remember him which attract up to 50 people and include fireworks and a balloon release were only twice a year and lasted 45 minutes, she added.
The gatherings were on Matt’s birthday on September 22 and the anniversary of the crash.
Hannah said she informed police and neighbours and Swallownest residents on local Facebook groups.
And, speaking in January 2025, Hannah said her brother, Alex, attends every day.
Rotherham Borough Metropolitan Council has been contacted for a comment.
