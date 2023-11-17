Friends have gathered at the crash scene every day since the tragedy

Devastated friends of a teenager killed in a horror crash this week have gathered at the scene of the collision every day since.

At 1.24pm, emergency services were deployed following reports of a collision involving a red Honda motorcycle and silver Vauxhall Movano van.

Flowers, balloons, candles and letters have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Sheffield

The motorcycle was being ridden in the direction of Swallownest and the van was travelling in the opposite direction, close to the junction with Alexandra Road.

The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the crash and Matt died at the scene.

Friends gathered at the crash scene on the night of the tragedy and set off fireworks in Matt's memory.

They also gathered there throughout yesterday and again set off fireworks last night.

There are numerous bouquets of flowers left at the crash scene plus balloons and candles. Letters and cards have also been left there.