Matt Drakett: Anguish at plans to remove 'eyesore' roadside memorial to tragic road death teenager
Hannah Drakett insisted the shrine to brother Matt on Aughton Road in Swallownest was not causing an obstruction and was kept tidy by friends and family. Gatherings to remember him which attract up to 50 people and include fireworks and a balloon release were only twice a year and lasted 45 minutes, she added.
Matt Drackett, aged 19, died in a motorbike crash on November 15, 2023, near the former Kylie’s Kitchen cafe on the junction with Alexandra Road.
In the days afterwards his friends gathered at the site nightly to remember him and a memorial was built featuring a large photo, his initials in lights, artificial flowers, wreaths and candles.
More recently Hannah said she’d heard talk of it being an “eyesore” and someone had complained.
Now, Rotherham Council says it plans to remove the memorial for public safety and due to it restricting access to water mains.
Hannah said she would be devastated - and Matt’s friends had said they would build another.
She added: “I really would cry, out of upset and anger. The memorial is well and truly out of everyone’s way. Last year we took a couple of things off and tidied it up but I think someone has reported it.
“It’s only just been the first anniversary since he wasn’t here. There are quite a few memorials in daft places that haven’t been touched, this one isn’t causing any harm.”
The gatherings were on Matt’s birthday on September 22 and the anniversary of the crash.
Hannah said she informed police and neighbours and Swallownest residents on local Facebook groups.
Her brother Alex attends every day, she added.
Rotherham Council’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, Sam Barstow, said: “We have made the difficult decision to remove the memorial for Matt Drakett from the current location at Aughton Road in Swallownest. The decision has been made in the interest of public safety and due to the current placement restricting access to the water mains.
“Aston cum Aughton Parish Council has been liaising with Matt’s family to identify a suitable, alternative location for a replacement commemorative site.”
