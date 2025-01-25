Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving sister has been left devastated at plans to remove a controversial roadside memorial to her brother “for public safety.”

Hannah Drakett insisted the shrine to brother Matt on Aughton Road in Swallownest was not causing an obstruction and was kept tidy by friends and family. Gatherings to remember him which attract up to 50 people and include fireworks and a balloon release were only twice a year and lasted 45 minutes, she added.

Matt Drackett, aged 19, died in a motorbike crash on November 15, 2023, near the former Kylie’s Kitchen cafe on the junction with Alexandra Road.

Memorial to Matthew Drakett on Aughton Road, Swallownest, which is set to be removed by Rotherham Council. | NW

In the days afterwards his friends gathered at the site nightly to remember him and a memorial was built featuring a large photo, his initials in lights, artificial flowers, wreaths and candles.

More recently Hannah said she’d heard talk of it being an “eyesore” and someone had complained.

Now, Rotherham Council says it plans to remove the memorial for public safety and due to it restricting access to water mains.

A group of mourners at the memorial to Matt Drakett on Aughton Road, Swallownest. | Hannah Drakett

Hannah said she would be devastated - and Matt’s friends had said they would build another.

She added: “I really would cry, out of upset and anger. The memorial is well and truly out of everyone’s way. Last year we took a couple of things off and tidied it up but I think someone has reported it.

“It’s only just been the first anniversary since he wasn’t here. There are quite a few memorials in daft places that haven’t been touched, this one isn’t causing any harm.”

The gatherings were on Matt’s birthday on September 22 and the anniversary of the crash.

Hannah said she informed police and neighbours and Swallownest residents on local Facebook groups.

Flowers, balloons, candles and letters have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Sheffield | National World

Her brother Alex attends every day, she added.

Rotherham Council’s assistant director of community safety and street scene, Sam Barstow, said: “We have made the difficult decision to remove the memorial for Matt Drakett from the current location at Aughton Road in Swallownest. The decision has been made in the interest of public safety and due to the current placement restricting access to the water mains.

“Aston cum Aughton Parish Council has been liaising with Matt’s family to identify a suitable, alternative location for a replacement commemorative site.”