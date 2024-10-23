Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Ecclesfield Park Playzone in Sheffield has been praised for “leading the way in South Yorkshire”.

The Playzone will be the first of its type in the region. It is a multi-use games area (MUGA), featuring refurbished tennis courts and 2G playing surfaces marked out for football and netball, as well as activity space.

The tennis courts have already been upgraded with the involvement of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis Foundation. The enclosed Playzone area will also be floodlit.

The project should be completed by May 2025.

Ecclesfield Park in Sheffield, which is leading the way with a new Playzone, a multi-use games and activity area. Picture: Google Maps

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (October 21) approved spending a £327,500 budget on the scheme. A Football Foundation grant has provided £245,600 of the cost.

The project was guided by extensive community consultation, said a report to the committee, in order to ensure the delivery of a sporting facility in line with community need and interest.

MUGA proposals in other parks such as Hillsborough and at Ecclesall Primary School have proved to be controversial because they replace more informal open spaces. Speakers on both sides of the debate claim that either the new or old spaces are more accessible to users who avoid them, including girls.

Cllr Mike Levery, who praised the new Playzone coming to Ecclesfield Park at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

West Eccesfield ward councillor Mike Levery said: “I think this is the first time I’ve ever known Ecclesfield lead the way in South Yorkshire on a national initiative, but we are. So I’m delighted to have a first place open.

“It’s not just any ordinary MUGA, this is very much larger, so it can be booked, and also involves the community so, yes, we’re leading the way in Eccesfield.”