Controversial activity hub plan for Hillsborough Park, Sheffield takes another step forward

A controversial new games area in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield has taken a step closer with approval for a payment to the private operator.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (August 19) agreed to pay a total of £363,100 to Courtside CIC, a community interest company which has permission to develop a multi-activity hub in the park.

Local campaigners have long opposed the plan. Objectors argue that the hub scheme amounts to privatisation of park land and fear it will limit accessibility to the games area as some activities must be paid for.

The hub will replace the current multi-use games area (MUGA) in the park, which is an open space used for informal ball games and kickabouts.

The multi-use games area (MUGA) at Hilsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

There were also concerns expressed about the effect of the hub on the activities of Sheffield Cycling 4 All. The group uses the current MUGA area as a base to run regular riding sessions for any adult who can’t ride a two-wheel bike due to a disability or long-term health condition.

A report to the committee said: “The Multi Activity Hub concept will include a range of sports and recreational facilities as well as cafe, toilets and indoor event/activity spaces. These facilities will enable a wide range of activity and sports provision.”

The £363,100 will help to cover building costs, which have risen since an original £183,100 was agreed, so another £180,000 has been added. The report to the committee said: “Courtside CIC will cover the repayments of the borrowing, which will be part of a loan agreement.”