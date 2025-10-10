Crookes Valley Park: Fears for safety after vital lifesaving equipment fenced off AGAIN by Sheffield Council
But life saving equipment has AGAIN been spotted fenced off in a place where the public would have not appear to have a chance of accessing it an emergency.
These pictures show steel fencing placed around equipment put in place to help rescue people who fall into water at the lake at Crookes Valley Park in Sheffield.
Taken last weekend, they show a pole intended to reach out to help people in trouble in the water, and an emergency throwbag - a line that can be thrown out to help someone.
Both were inaccessible because a fence had been built around an area of grass - with the lifesaving gear INSIDE the fence.
The equipment had been put in place in the park by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to save lives.
Just days earlier, pictures were taken showing a defibrillator appearing inaccessible inside a barrier around a works compound on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre.
Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, which recognises bravery and the saving of life, raised concerns in general over lifesaving equipment being made inaccessible.
He told The Star: “The Society, which recognises bravery and the saving of life, reacts entirely on nominations received from organisations and the public, and as such is a passive actor.
“We have no authority and very little influence in a matter such as this, but of course we would all acknowledge that shutting off emergency lifesaving equipment deliberately contravenes the Health and Safety Executive’s regulations and guidelines.
“I suspect that the majority of these ‘blockages’ are down to thoughtlessness and a degree of ignorance on the ground.”
Sheffield Council said the fencing in the park was there temporarily due a dam banking failure, and after being contacted by The Star said they planned to adjust the fencing so it is very clear that the equipment can be reached if needed.
With regard to Pinstone Street, the council said last week that it had taken the defibrillator off published registers, with it being listed as ‘not available’ by the British Heart Foundation.
The nearest available one to Pinstone Street is located on Furnival Gate, near the junction with Union Street.
A spokesperson at the time added that the fencing would be removed on Monday morning this week, with the machine accessible from then.