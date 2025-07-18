Police have described how they saved the life of a man, found unconscious in a Sheffield city centre street.

Two officers found the man ‘unresponsive’ while on a so-called ‘hotspot’ patrol, which targets areas which see higher rates of most serious violence and anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Nick Monk and PC Brad Montecalvo administered first aid and performed CPR to successfully reviving the casualty.

Anticipating the potential for further medical issues, they managed to track down a defibrillator and continued to provide care until Yorkshire Ambulance Service arrived on the scene.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 10, said police.

Inspector Ashley Franklin, of South Yorkshire Police , said: "The professionalism and sound judgement displayed by PS Monk and PC Montecalvo directly contributed to saving this person's life and exemplifies one of our core duties as police officers to protect life."

He added: "These additional patrols not only act as a deterrent to potential criminals but also allow us to provide a real positive impact within our local communities and engage with the public. Without officers being in the right place at the right time, it is possible that these potential life-saving interventions would not have taken place."