Volunteers raised hundreds of pounds to put lifesaving medical equipment outside a Sheffield community centre - but are now worrying how they can afford to keep running it.

Frecheville Community Centre spent over £500 on a special box so a defibrillator could be placed on the outside of the building, to be used if it was needed at any time by the local community.

It is a piece of medical equipment that can be used to save people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest.

Frecheville Community Centre volunteers and the new defib machine fitted outside. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

But now the volunteers who run the facility have discovered that every time it gets used, £80 will need to be spent on new ‘pads’ - metallic items that are attached to patients when it is used and have to be replaced each time.

The box was fitted in January. But the machine was taken out four times in just a week recently to have on standby.

Now the volunteers are appealing for anyone who can help them get new pads when the require them to come forward.

Frecheville Community Centre . Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

Frecheville community group volunteer, Vanessa Oakes, said: “Last year Frecheville Community Centre were gifted a defibrillator. We then did some fundraising to purchase a special box for it that cost over £500 so it could be located on the wall outside, which is amazing. So it's now available for the community.

“The defibrillator was moved outside, start of January. Last week over a six day period, the ambulance service had given the code out for it four times. Luckily it wasn't needed on any of the occasions but people had it on standby.

“The issue we have now is that because we are ourselves a charity organisation, if the defibrillator is used it costs about £80 each time to replace the pads.

“Now we are realising the community centre is in a prime location with hundreds of houses round us. It could be used quite often. We are wondering if anyone can offer us any help or advice as to how we can get the pads for free.”

Anyone who can help can email [email protected].

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star that the replacement of ‘consumable’ items associated with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), such as pads, was the responsibility of the device owners.

They added: “Some owners fundraise in their local communities to purchase consumable items, and there are some local councils in the Yorkshire region which assist with funding for them.”