Pinstone Street: Defibrillator in Sheffield city centre fenced off and disabled amidst road works
Visitors to Pinstone Street, which runs between The Moor and Peace Gardens, are likely to have seen the large fenced off area as road works take place.
However, this fencing has now meant that a pavement defibrillator is out of reach to members of the public that may need it.
Similar kiosk-style defibrillators have been set up around the city, including on major streets like Fargate, and offer potentially life-saving aid in emergency situations.
The Star reached out to Sheffield City Council regarding the situation on Pinstone Street, with officials confirming that it has been ‘taken out of action’ whilst necessary works take place.
The ongoing work includes a gas pipe diversions, as well as general regeneration occurring along highways and across the city centre.
They have taken the defibrillator off published registers, with it being listed as ‘not available’ by the British Heart Foundation.
The charity has a map of all registered defibrillators, with the nearest available one to Pinstone Street being located on Furnival Gate, near the junction with Union Street.
A spokesperson for the council added that the fencing will be removed on Monday morning, with the machine accessible from then.