A video of two bin men moving piles of rubbish to get to a wheelie bin and do their job, then leaving the bags behind, has caused some discussion in Sheffield.

If rubbish is spilling out of a wheelie bin, whose responsibility is it to tidy it away - the residents, the bin crews, or someone else?

The moment a pair of Sheffield bin men move piles of rubbish just to get to a wheelie bin and do their job before leaving bags behind has caused a discussion on where their duties start and end. | Submitted, Google Maps

This is the moment a pair of Veolia staff arrived to collect a wheelie bin from a block of maisonette flats on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, and saw they have to do some lifting to do first.

The bin store behind Gaunt Shopping Centre serves a number of flats above and is fed by a bin chute.

However, what this clip doesn’t show is that the space is essentially a cubbyhole just big enough for the bin inside.

It means if anything is put in the bin’s way, there’s no getting on with the job until everything is pulled out of the way first.

The footage shows the crew spending a full minute clearing cardboard, rubbish bags and bulky waste away before they can empty the bin and carry on with their route.

However, once they put the piles of rubbish aside, they don’t throw it in the lorry afterwards, and leave it where it is.

For the frustrated business owner who originally sent The Star these clips, Mr Zhi Li, the end result is him having to bin other people’s rubbish.

He said: “If residents aren’t putting it in the bin properly, and the bin men aren’t putting it in the lorry, then no one is cleaning it up and it just lies in the street.

“I had to put it in the wheelie bin for my business. I only get an allowance of 70kg of rubbish a week or I get fined.

“So whose responsibility is it?”

A second clip seen by The Star shows the council’s Block Cleaning team from Housing and Environmental Services arriving to sweep up some of the mess after they were reportedly contacted by the Veolia crew. but they do not remove the bulky waste either.

The clips were shared on Facebook, where they garnered sympathy from Sheffield’s public. The overall sentiment was the bin men could have taken the opportunity not to empty the bin at all.

Mr Li said when he arrived to throw bin the rubbish himself at midday on January 21, four hours after the clip shown above, the residential bin was already quickly filling up again, and said rubbish spilling out of it isn’t unusual.

The Star asked Sheffield City Council about the expectation of Veolia workers when waste is not disposed of in a wheelie bin.

A spokesperson said both the Veolia crew and the Environmental Services team “carried out their roles correctly.”

They clarified Veolia’s role is not to remove extra bags of waste or fly-tipping, but to report when they are unable to access or empty bins.

Meanwhile, the Block Cleaning team is not contracted to dispose of any waste as they do not have the facility to transport it, but they are required to sweep any debris and wash or sweep out the bin room - like they are seen doing in the clip.

The spokesperson added that residents living in flats with shared waste bins are encouraged to report overflowing waste bins to the Council’s Estates Team on 0114 2930000.