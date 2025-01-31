This “immaculately presented” and “incredibly deceptive” property is found on Botanical Road, directly next to the beautiful Botanical Gardens.
It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £385,000 and the estate agents at Whitehornes have said it is “perfect” for a professional couple or those looking to downsize.
Botanical Road is a quiet no through road coming off of the buzzing Ecclesall Road, which offers lots of options for restaurants, cafes and independent shops.
The ground floor of the cottage consists of a hall, kitchen/diner, w.c and lounge. A balcony providing seating to overlook the garden is accessible through sliding glass doors from the lounge.
The two bedrooms and the bathroom are found on the first floor. The house also has a garage.
