This “immaculately presented” and “incredibly deceptive” property is found on Botanical Road, directly next to the beautiful Botanical Gardens.

It is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £385,000 and the estate agents at Whitehornes have said it is “perfect” for a professional couple or those looking to downsize.

Botanical Road is a quiet no through road coming off of the buzzing Ecclesall Road, which offers lots of options for restaurants, cafes and independent shops.

The ground floor of the cottage consists of a hall, kitchen/diner, w.c and lounge. A balcony providing seating to overlook the garden is accessible through sliding glass doors from the lounge.