Parson Cross: Police probe launched into how off-road bike was ridden around Sheffield
A police probe has been launched into the way in which an off-road bike was ridden around a Sheffield estate.
South Yorkshire Police said the investigation centres around the use of a bike on the streets of Parson Cross on Wednesday, January 29.
The force said it is reported that the bike was being ridden “recklessly” and that the rider was not wearing a helmet.
A photo has been released of a man policee believe could hold information.
Anyone with information should call PC Sian Ripley or Sgt Nathan Perkinton on 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected].
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.