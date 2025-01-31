Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police probe has been launched into the way in which an off-road bike was ridden around a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police said the investigation centres around the use of a bike on the streets of Parson Cross on Wednesday, January 29.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports about the way an off-road bike was ridden around the Parson Cross estate | SYP

The force said it is reported that the bike was being ridden “recklessly” and that the rider was not wearing a helmet.

A photo has been released of a man policee believe could hold information.

Anyone with information should call PC Sian Ripley or Sgt Nathan Perkinton on 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.