Parson Cross: Police probe launched into how off-road bike was ridden around Sheffield

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
A police probe has been launched into the way in which an off-road bike was ridden around a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police said the investigation centres around the use of a bike on the streets of Parson Cross on Wednesday, January 29.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are investigating reports about the way an off-road bike was ridden around the Parson Cross estate | SYP

The force said it is reported that the bike was being ridden “recklessly” and that the rider was not wearing a helmet.

A photo has been released of a man policee believe could hold information.

Anyone with information should call PC Sian Ripley or Sgt Nathan Perkinton on 101 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.

