Sheffield jobs: South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard recruiting news chief and speechwriter on up to £62,000
The plum job is for 37 hours a week, with a minimum three days-a-week in the office.
The ‘head of news and media and chief mayoral speechwriter’ role will ‘shape and protect the reputation’ of the Mayor and MCA.
Applicants must have experience of defending an organisation, promoting its successes and speechwriting.
It comes with up to six weeks of annual leave. Applications close on February 10.
In May last year a panel appointed by the combined authority recommended increasing mayor Coppard’s pay from £79,000 to £107,000 after he took on the powers of the police and crime commissioner.
This month, he is set to announce a new deputy mayor.
Meanwhile Sheffield City Council is recruiting a director of communications on up to £99,000 and a head of communications on up to £71,000-a-year.
The roles, costing up to £171,000-a-year in total, are intended ‘to make Sheffield shine brighter’.
