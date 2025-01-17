Children’s voices should be at centre of Sheffield policies, councillors agree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield must be a city where every child feels that they belong, can thrive and is valued, councillors have agreed.

A new policy document called a Belonging Framework on the Voice of the Child was adopted yesterday (January 15) by Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee.

The committee approved the framework, which states: “Every child should belong in a loving family, a good quality home, in their local school where they feel they belong and thrive and attain, in their local community where they are valued and respected and a member of the city of Sheffield where their voice is heard, and they can see the impact of their voice on decisions.”

Pat Butterell, council interim director of early years, education and skills, presented a report to the committee. He said that a child-centred approach to policy is vital and added that children and young people had helped to shape the framework.

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council's children, education and families policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Labour

He said that work will be co-produced with children and young people and their families, not for them.

Belonging isn’t just an abstract ideal, he said, but a reality embedded in employment, education and safety. “It re-emphasises our commitment as a city that listens, adapts and evolves with its young citizens at its centre,” he stressed.

Coun Ann Whitaker said: “I grew up in the 60s and I’ve got memories now that I belonged to my family, I belonged to my school, I belonged to the city and I belonged to my group of friends and it seemed like such a natural process.

Coun Toby Mallinson has highlighted a big rise in children with special needs being excluded from Sheffield secondary schools. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“Well, clearly it’s not, is it, and it will be for some people but not for everybody, and I think it’s so important for a child’s development and everything and how they see the world.”

Coun Toby Mallinson pointed to a big increase in SEND (special education needs and disabilities) children being excluded from secondary education, rising from 46 in 2021 to 146 in 2024, and said he hoped that the framework could start to address that.

Committee chair Coun Dawn Dale replied that it pointed to societal issues and underlying reasons. Mr Butterell said it needs a joint approach with schools, not a “finger-wagging approach”, on how to approach exclusions.