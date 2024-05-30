Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application has been submitted

The writing looks to be on the wall for a popular former Sheffield club, with new plans drawn up for the building.

The former St Cecilia’s social club, on Chaucer Close, Parson Cross, has closed down, and now looks set to be redeveloped under plans submitted by Sheffield Council.

The venue was also previously known as Chaucer Social Club.

St Cecilia's Social Club, previously Chaucer Social Club. Picture: Google

A statement by the developer, who wants to extend the building and convert it into flats, said the previous owner of the building, and others, had made numerous efforts to keep the club running, after the building was bought from the Diocese of Sheffield in 2016.

It added there had been financial problems for the organisation that had been leasing it from the church prior to that.

They added: “While there was the potential to continue the use as a social club, and maximise the use of the larger room to a function room, it became obvious that the business could not survive from the few local members brought to the venue.”

They added that the venue had been significantly affected by the opening of the Eight Foot Way ‘super pub’ 400 yards away from the site.

The statement added that the venue had never fully recovered after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and no longer has a licence to sell alcohol.

The planning application submitted by Direct Construction Ltd is for using the building for seven apartments, with a single-storey side extension and dormer window to rear, as well as parking.

However, the scheme has attracted a string of objections, with nine people having contacted Sheffield Council to raise concerns over the project.

One said: “Cannot say how vehemently I object to this proposal. We have lost so much green space already due to building works as well as disruption to our ability to access our own road. It is a small road that cannot accommodate yet another set of residents.

Another added: “This road has lost its community spirit and has problems with anti-social behaviour.