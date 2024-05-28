Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans drawn up to build houses and leisure centre on old school playing fields on Sheffield estate

Developers want to build houses and a leisure centre on old school playing fields on a Sheffield estate.

A planning application has been drawn up by UKSD Developments which would see some of the old playing fields near Rainbow Forge Academy, next to Beighton Road, Hackenthorpe, turning into housing and a new leisure centre.

There would also be a sports pavilion built, along with sports pitches, on another section of fields, according the scheme submitted to Sheffield Council.

The official council document describes the applicant on the planning application as Rainbow Forge Primary Academy.

Artists impression of the planned estate and leisure centre on former playing fields near Rainbow Forge School

In a document which has been drawn up with the application, they stated: “The project brief has been to deliver a sustainable sports and community and affordable housing scheme.”

Among the objectives which it lists is to “agree a long-term vision for the future development of the former playing fields at Rainbow Forge Primary Academy, Hackenthorpe, that benefits the local economy, environmental well-being and community.”

It says it wants to transform the site at Rainbow Forge, which it states currently detracts from the urban character and surrounding area.

Behind the hedge are the fields that would be built on, seen from Delves Road

It adds other objectives of the scheme are:

> To remove trespassing, anti-social behaviour and fly tipping.

> To work with local agencies to protect and promote local wildlife.

> Provide affordable housing.

> To develop a leisure-based model that improves and promotes local health and creates local employment and brings social, economic benefits to the Hackenthorpe Neighbourhood Area.

The document says the scheme will provide a leisure centre with parking, electric car charging points. Cycle parking has also been included, as well as a 5G multi-purpose sports pitch, 33 ‘affordable’ housing units and an outdoor gym/ play trail clearing made within existing woods nearby.

It says that the scheme has been submitted ‘as an outline planning application’, and that the scale will be considered at a later stage.

The Star contacted Rainbow Forge Primary Academy, but no one was available to comment on the scheme.

A number of residents have already objected to the scheme, online, on Sheffield Council’s planning portal.

Objections made by residents include the extra traffic that the scheme will build, and concerns about getting rid of local green space. It was also suggested brownfield land on the Scowerdons estate would be a better place to build houses.