Barnsley sees rise in damp and mould complaints in social housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Complaints about damp and mould in Barnsley homes have surged by over 2,250 per cent in the past three years, according to new data from Berneslai Homes. In the financial year 2021-2022, just four formal complaints were recorded, but by 2024-2025, that number had risen to 94.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damp and mould complaints in Barnsley Council properties, managed by Berneslai Homes, have risen in recent years, reflecting a broader trend across the region.

However, data from 2021-2022 is not directly comparable to the following years. This is because damp and mould complaints were not tracked as a separate category for much of that year, meaning the early figures are partial and may not fully reflect the scale of the issue at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022-2023, there were 71 complaints, and the following year, the figure rose to 89. This year’s data suggests the upward trend continues, with 94 complaints already logged. Despite the rising number of reports, Berneslai Homes has resolved every complaint within the period, underscoring its commitment to addressing the issue.

Stock image

However, as the volume of complaints has grown, so has the time taken to resolve them. In 2021-2022, the average resolution time was 11.5 days. By 2024-2025, this had risen to 22.5 days. This increase is partly due to the growing number of complaints but also reflects the complexity of the issues being addressed.

Arturo Gulla, executive director of property services at Berneslai Homes, explained that the organisation is dedicated to maintaining high living standards for tenants. “Keeping tenants safe is our priority,” he said. “We have a rolling programme of works to maintain all homes to a decent standard.

“Through our retrofit programme, we’re developing homes that are comfortable and fit for the future, cheaper to heat, and have improved energy performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of the response to damp and mould issues is the upcoming introduction of Awaab’s Law, which comes into effect in October 2025. Named after Awaab Ishak, a two-year-old boy who tragically died from mould exposure in a social housing property, the law mandates a more stringent response to damp and mould complaints. It requires housing providers to act more swiftly and thoroughly when addressing such concerns, with a particular focus on ensuring tenants’ health and safety.

The law has spurred local authorities like Barnsley to take further proactive measures. In response, Berneslai Homes has developed a range of strategies to improve how it deals with damp and mould. These include creating a dedicated team to respond to reports, co-designing a damp and mould action plan with tenants, and providing training to help residents identify early signs of condensation and damp in their homes.

Mr Gulla added: “We’ve recently put in place stronger measures to respond to reports of damp and mould. We’ve recently updated our website and we’re rolling out refreshed campaign materials to keep tenants informed as we work to meet the robust requirements of Awaab’s Law.

“All reports of damp and mould are assessed taking into consideration the severity of the problem and the potential impact on the household. Urgent priority is given to repairs that put anyone’s safety, security, or health at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berneslai Homes is also working to ensure all its properties meet higher standards of energy efficiency, with plans to make homes more comfortable, less costly to heat, and better insulated. These changes are seen as essential steps in addressing the root causes of damp, which often stem from poor insulation or inadequate heating.

While the increase in complaints may seem concerning, the rise in figures reflects the growing awareness among tenants of their rights and the channels available to report housing issues.