Barnsley Council give green light to £42m development in Dodworth creating 179 new homes
The development, named Smithy Wood Gate, will bring 179 new homes to Dodworth, Barnsley - with a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom homes.
Smithy Wood Gate will be erected on Calver Lane by Wakefield-based housebuilder Avant Homes. It will contain 13 of the company’s “practically designed” house types. A total of 40 of the 179 homes are designated affordable housing.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are committed to building quality new homes for everyone in popular residential locations. Smithy Wood Gate is an excellent example of this.
“We now look forward to starting work on the new and thriving community that we are building in Dodworth, providing practically designed, energy-efficient homes at various price points.
“The development has mix of properties that will appeal to everyone from first time buyers, to second steppers, families and downsizers.
“Now that planning had been granted, we fully anticipate that these homes will prove extremely popular with prospective buyers in the local area.”
Construction is expected to begin at the site in August 2024, with the first residents projected to be moving in in March 2025.
