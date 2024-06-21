Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An illegal immigrant who subjected a teenage girl to two episodes of sexual abuse and rape during the course of one night is now likely to be deported after serving time for his crimes, a Sheffield judge has said.

As she jailed Dilbirin Cheikhe for eight-and-a-half years, Recorder Taryn Turner told the 22-year-old that he must serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars, and is likely to be deported upon his release.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Cheikhe, of Musgrave Road, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, attacked the girl shortly after meeting her for the first time, ignoring her pleas for him to stop.

Louise Reevell, prosecuting, told a hearing held on June 21, 2024 that the girl, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, sobbed loudly during the first attack, and Cheikhe’s response was to ‘put his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet’.

In a statement read to the court, the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she had been deprived of some of her precious ‘teenage years’ because they had been ‘taken up’ by what Cheikhe had done to her.

In addition to her feeling it necessary to leave education as a consequence of the abuse, the girl said she had felt ‘unable to leave the house,’ with her bedroom being the only place she felt ‘safe’.

She also described as suffering from anxiety, along with derealisation and depersonalisation, which is defined by the NHS as having ‘the feeling of being outside yourself and observing your actions, feelings or thoughts from a distance’.

The girl described derealisation and depersonalisation as the ‘worst feeling in the world’ because it prevents you from living your life.

Following the unanimous guilty verdicts which led to Cheikhe’s conviction, the complainant said she was now looking forward to ‘moving on’ with her life.

Cheikhe was convicted of two counts of rape and four accounts of sexual assault in March 2024, at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

Defending, Kevin Jones told the court: “He, at the time, was an inexperienced young man, both in life and relationships.”

Mr Jones said despite denying the offences and ‘being convicted after trial’ he ‘does appear to have shown some remorse for the way in which he behaved’.

Mr Jones said he did not agree with the suggestion in the pre-sentence report which suggested that Cheikhe posed a high risk of committing further sexual offences.

Given Cheikhe’s lack of previous convictions, such a conclusion can only have been reached through his conviction for these offences, claimed Mr Jones, suggesting the same could therefore be said for anyone in Cheikhe’s position.

Sending Cheikhe to prison, Recorder Turner said she judged there to be a ‘degree of planning’ to the sexual abuse he subjected the girl to.

“What happened that night will remain with her for a long time,” Recorder Turner said.

She told the court that Cheikhe arrived in this country as an illegal immigrant in February 2020, and was learning English at the time of the offences.

She said she was satisfied, however, that he knew enough English to understand the meaning of ‘no’ and ‘yes’.

