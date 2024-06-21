Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 27-year-old man whose assault on a police officer left them with facial injuries has been jailed.

Bradley Burgin, of HMP Doncaster, lunged at two South Yorkshire Police officers in Barnsley in November 2023. Both were knocked to the floor, with one officer suffering facial injuries.

Police had seen a vehicle on Chapel Lane, Barnsley, with no MOT. The officers requested the driver, now known to be Burgin, to stop and talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While talking to officers, Burgin provided false details and was asked to sit in the back of the police vehicle while further enquiries were carried out.

Bradley Burgin, aged 27, of HMP Doncaster, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison. | SYP

The two officers informed Burgin he would be searched and opened the door to the police vehicle to handcuff him. At this moment, Burgin lunged at the officers, before making good on his escape.

On December 15, 2023, Burgin was sighted driving while disqualified in the Cudworth area of Barnsley. He failed to stop and a pursuit commenced, during which Burgin reached speeds of 80mph in a Land Rover Discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV, police dashcam and bodycam footage would ensure Burgen was held responsible. He was arrested on March 7, 2024 and remanded to custody.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Richard Wilson said: “As officers, we are human, we have loved ones at home who we should return to at the end of a shift. We do not deserve to come to work to become injured or harmed.

“Throughout Burgin’s arrest and interview he showed no remorse for his actions. I am pleased that his actions and offending has finally caught up with him and he will now face time in prison.”

Burgin appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 14, 2024, charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

South Yorkshire Police said their officers are dedicated to protecting and serving their communities, adding “being assaulted, injured and abused while in the line of duty is not part of their role”.