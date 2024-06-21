Watch the moment Bradley Burgin, 27, attacks South Yorkshire Police officers in Barnsley causing face injuries
Bradley Burgin, of HMP Doncaster, lunged at two South Yorkshire Police officers in Barnsley in November 2023. Both were knocked to the floor, with one officer suffering facial injuries.
Police had seen a vehicle on Chapel Lane, Barnsley, with no MOT. The officers requested the driver, now known to be Burgin, to stop and talk.
While talking to officers, Burgin provided false details and was asked to sit in the back of the police vehicle while further enquiries were carried out.
The two officers informed Burgin he would be searched and opened the door to the police vehicle to handcuff him. At this moment, Burgin lunged at the officers, before making good on his escape.
On December 15, 2023, Burgin was sighted driving while disqualified in the Cudworth area of Barnsley. He failed to stop and a pursuit commenced, during which Burgin reached speeds of 80mph in a Land Rover Discovery.
CCTV, police dashcam and bodycam footage would ensure Burgen was held responsible. He was arrested on March 7, 2024 and remanded to custody.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Richard Wilson said: “As officers, we are human, we have loved ones at home who we should return to at the end of a shift. We do not deserve to come to work to become injured or harmed.
“Throughout Burgin’s arrest and interview he showed no remorse for his actions. I am pleased that his actions and offending has finally caught up with him and he will now face time in prison.”
Burgin appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, June 14, 2024, charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.
The court sentenced him to 12 months in prison.
South Yorkshire Police said their officers are dedicated to protecting and serving their communities, adding “being assaulted, injured and abused while in the line of duty is not part of their role”.
The force said it has a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who causes harm or fear towards its staff and will ensure those who fail to show respect are put before the courts.