The city of Sheffield is set to battle it out with fellow Yorkshire powerhouse Leeds for a prestigious City of the Year award.

Dubbed the “biggest show in real estate”, the EG awards have announced a three city shortlist for the 2024 award, which will be decided at a ceremony in November 2024.

Sheffield and Leeds are joined by the North West’s Salford for the 2024 EG Award, which was won by Cardiff in 2023.

Kate Martin, executive director of city futures at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are delighted Sheffield has been nominated for City of the Year and that the EG Awards recognise the collaborative work the city is doing with its communities, businesses and city partners to make a positive contribution for Sheffield’s people, the city’s prosperity and the planet we all share.

Sheffield has been shortlisted for City of the Year at the 2024 EG Awards. | Paul Morton

“We’re continuing to work hard to enable our neighbourhoods and businesses to thrive, whilst recognising the diversity of our communities, and providing a range of safe and welcoming open spaces, services and homes which are fit for purpose to support the lives of our residents.

“The council has worked closely with many partners across Sheffield to develop the City Goals, to challenge itself and others and to collectively play a role in making effective and impactful change in the city and its role regionally, nationally and internationally.

“It is brilliant to see these efforts are being noticed and recognised.”

The EG City of the Year award seeks to “celebrate the UK’s cities and the work they are doing to create liveable, successful places”.

The ceremony is largely a real estate awards ceremoney, with categories including sustainability, social impact and inclusive design being awarded to developers and companies.

The awards are said to recognise achievements in the real estate sector and the positive impact it has on communities.

