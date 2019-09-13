The articles in the MPs’ Code of Conduct Sheffield Hallam constituents believe Jared O’Mara has breached

Sinead Parkinson, who helped set up the Hallam Constituents group, said former Sheffield Hallam MP and member of the House of Lords Richard Allan had offered to help advise members.

Ms Parkinson said they believed Mr O’Mara had breached articles 10 – members should base their conduct on a consideration of the public interest – and 15 – members are personally responsible for expenses- of The Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.

She said: “What we are hoping to do is create as much noise as possible and get the right people involved. Once we get the right people involved, we are hoping to move forward from there – not just to remove Jared, which is our main aim but to change legislation because this could happen anywhere.

Jared O'Mara MP for Sheffield Hallam

“It’s to gain recognition and hopefully they will see that so much of the legislation has been breached.”

Ms Parkinson said the group would be sending the letter to Chancellor Sajid Javid and Speaker John Bercow.

She added: “I know I keep saying it but this unprecedented and there are 35 independent MPs so this could happen anywhere.

“Hopefully it will lead to procedures being put into place to make it doesn’t happen again.”

The Star revealed that Mr O’Mara could be in line for a £22,500 pay-off should he stand in a general election.

The former music producer would be eligible for a payment of around £22,500 plus expenses for shutting down his officer.

Ms Parkinson added: ““He is doing it for his own benefit. There was talk last night that he was doing it to help Labour out but he didn't even vote.

“He is not doing it for anybody else. He is worried about his own consequences.”

Article 10 of the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament states: “Members shall base their conduct on a consideration of the public interest, avoid conflict between personal interest and the public interest and resolve any conflict between the two, at once, and in favour of the public interest.”

And Article 15 states: “Members are personally responsible and accountable for ensuring that their use of any expenses, allowances, facilities and services provided from the public purse is in accordance with the rules laid down on these matters.

“Members shall ensure that their use of public resources is always in support of their parliamentary duties. It should not confer any undue personal or financial benefit on themselves or anyone else, or confer undue advantage on a political organisation.”