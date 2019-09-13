Police cordon erected in Sheffield city centre after third stabbing in two days
A police cordon was erected in Sheffield city centre after officers were alerted to a third stabbing in the space of two days.
Officers were called to King Street in Sheffield city centre – opposite the Angel Street Argos branch – at around 10pm yesterday following reports that a man had been stabbed.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a superficial stab wound to his hand.
South Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody this morning.
Yesterday afternoon a 35-year-old man was stabbed on Spital Street, Burngreave, amid reports of a turf war over drugs.
His attacker remains at large today.
And at around 3pm on Wednesday a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his back in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhall.
Next week, South Yorkshire Police is to run a week-long crackdown on knife crime.
The force said residents should expect to see ‘significant and increased activity’ across the county.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.