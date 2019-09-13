EDL founder Tommy Robinson is freed from prison after nine weeks behind bars

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson has been released from Belmarsh prison after being jailed for contempt of court.

By Dan Windham
Friday, 13th September 2019, 11:10 am
Founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been pictured outside the prison on social media smiling and sporting a beard and longer hair.

The 36-year-old was handed a nine-month sentence at the Old Bailey in July, but was given a reduced sentence of 19 weeks.

Robinson was found to have committed contempt of court following a two-day High Court hearing held at the Old Bailey and served half of his sentence.

Dame Victoria and Mr Justice Warby found Robinson was in contempt in three respects when he filmed suspects on trial over the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage on social media – breaching of a reporting ban.

Giving reasons for the contempt finding on Tuesday, Dame Victoria said Robinson encouraged "vigilante action" in the video, which lasted an hour-and-a-half and was viewed online 250,000 times on the morning of the broadcast.

Following his release, Robinson joked that his first stop would be a hairdresser, adding: “I know - have fun with your memes!".

