Police warning issued over men with prison ID cards calling at homes in Doncaster

A police warning has been issued over two men with prison ID cards calling at homes in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 10:49
South Yorkshire Police today urged residents to ‘be careful when opening doors to callers’ following an incident in Balby.

The force said two men, aged between 18 and 25, called at a house and showed 'prison ID cards' as they tried to sell things.

The men are reported to have had holdalls over their shoulders and were described as being ‘very intimidating’ when told by the resident that they did not want to buy anything.

The men then asked for money instead.

Both men were tall and slim, with one having black hair and the other brown.