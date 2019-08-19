Racial abuse and anti-social behaviour leads to closure of Chinese takeaway in Rotherham
A Chinese takeaway in Rotherham has closed because of racial abuse and anti-social behaviour at the shop.
Simon Lee, whose parents have run Wing Lee on High Street, Maltby, for over 30 years, announced the closure of the shop on Facebook.
He said the takeaway will remain closed for an ‘indefinite period’ and described the incidents his parents have endured.
Mr Lee said the shop windows have been smashed and his parents have had missiles, including rocks and fireworks hurled at them.
Their car windscreen was smashed in one incident and the tyres have also been slashed.
He said a gang of between five and 10 youths is responsible and his parents no longer feel safe working there.
The incidents have been reported to South Yorkshire Police but the culprits have never been tracked down.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, Mr Lee posted: “My parents have been running the Chinese takeaway on the High Street for over 30 years but have been forced to close for an indefinite period now because of the constant racially aggravated violence that they've been receiving from a gang of youths.
“We have had windows broken on several occasions, missiles, rocks, fireworks thrown at us, car windscreen smashed, tyres slashed, the shop sign broken and many more anti-social behaviour aimed at us.
“Police have been called out on many occasions but have been unable to trace or catch these youths. They usually hang around in a group of about 5-10 individuals. “Unfortunately we have reached the end of our tether and are unable to open the shop as we do not feel safe until they are caught.
“Apologies to our loyal customers.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.