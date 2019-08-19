Doncaster drug dealer jailed
A Doncaster man has been jailed for over two years after being caught with heroin and crack cocaine.
Carl Drew, aged 46, was sentenced to 26 months behind bars for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after officers found heroin and crack cocaine worth £18,000 during a raid of his Wheatley Street home in February.
Cannabis and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.
Detective Constable Mark Parry, who led the investigation, said: “I welcome this sentencing.
“The use of drugs is harmful to our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to tackle this type of crime to ensure the public’s safety.”