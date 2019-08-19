Suspected drug dealer arrested in police operation in Sheffield suburb

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in an operation in a Sheffield suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 10:15
Washington Road, Sharrow

Officers and Special Constables patrolled the Washington Road and London Road areas of Sharrow with a drug dog on Friday night and searched five suspects in the street.

One was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

The operation was based on intelligence passed to officers by local residents concerned about drug use in the area. Sergeant Ross Greenwood said: “I’d like to thank the public for their continued support in Sharrow, which means we can carry out focused and targeted work like this. “Please keep talking to us and report any matters of concern by ringing 101, reporting crime online or calling Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 500111.”