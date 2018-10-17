Police spend night dealing with major incident in Barnsley

Police officers spent last night dealing with a major incident near Barnsey’s Oakwell stadium.
A large number of police vehicles, including scenes of ‘crime scene investigation’ vans, were deployed to Coniston Road last night.
A large cordon was put in place, with a number of entrances to alleyways sealed off and under police guard.
Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
More to follow.