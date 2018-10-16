Man found dead in Sheffield city centre

One of two men found unconscious in Sheffield city centre was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived to help.

A man was found dead outside Poundland in Sheffield city centre yesterday

Members of the public raised the alarm after two men were found slumped unconscious on the ground outside Poundland, at the junction of Arundel Gate and High Street, at 4.45pm yesterday.

One of the men regained consciousness and left before police officers and paramedics arrived but the other, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.