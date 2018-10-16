Man fighting for his life after Doncaster town centre fight

A man is fighting for his life following a fight in Doncaster town centre over the weekend.

The 43-year-old suffered a head injury during an altercation with another man on Prince’s Street at around 3.05am on Sunday.

Prince's Street, Doncaster. Picture: Google.

The incident happened outside of the Iceland store and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Det Sgt Claire Moss, leading the investigation, said: “The victim is still gravely ill in hospital, in a critical condition, and his family are in the process of travelling over from Lithuania to be with him.

“The altercation between the victim and another man happened near to a busy taxi rank. People had obviously been out enjoying their Saturday evening, which had spilled in to the following morning.

“It’s those people who I would like to speak to. Did you see what happened? Do you have any information about the incident?

“As our enquiries continue to progress, we really need people who saw what happened to get in touch with us, so we can identify the other man who was involved.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 183 of October 14.

In a separate incident, a man and woman were arrested following a disturbance out Kooky’s nightclub on Silver Street.

Police received a call that a group of men and a woman were fighting at around 3.20am.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. No-one was seriously injured.