Man to stand trial over alleged stabbing in Sheffield 

A 35-year-old man is set to stand trial over an alleged stabbing in Sheffield, after entering not guilty pleas.

Anthony Batchelor denied offences of wounding and threatening a person with an offensive weapon during a brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Fife Street, Wincobank in June.

A trial date has been set for February 11 next year.

Batchelor, of Abbeybridge, Nottingham was released on bail until his next court appearance.