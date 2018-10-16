`

Man to stand trial over alleged stabbing in Sheffield 

Anthony Batchelor, 35, is due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court in February next year
A 35-year-old man is set to stand trial over an alleged stabbing in Sheffield, after entering not guilty pleas. 

Anthony Batchelor denied offences of wounding and threatening a person with an offensive weapon during a brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning. 

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Fife Street, Wincobank in June.

A trial date has been set for February 11 next year. 

Batchelor, of Abbeybridge, Nottingham was released on bail until his next court appearance. 