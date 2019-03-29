Have your say

Suspicious police officers have seized half a million cigarettes from the back of a van in Doncaster .

They are storing the boxes of cigarettes while HM Revenue and Customs officers carry out checks on whether duty has been paid.

South Yorkshire Police said the van was stopped in Cantley yesterday.

