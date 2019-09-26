Police seize 76 weapons in knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire
A haul of 76 weapons was seized by the police in a week-long crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire.
Officers took to the streets last week as part of Operation Sceptre, a national police response to knife crime concerns across the UK.
There were nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year and there has been one so far this year.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, in July after a knife attack.
He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged that month.
Jervaise Bennett, 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, was charged yesterday and is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
As part of Operation Sceptre last week, high visibility police patrols were carried out, stop and search tactics were used and house raids were mountd.
South Yorkshire Police said the operation ‘focused on taking weapons off the streets, apprehending suspects and educating communities about the devastation that carrying knives and other weapons can cause’.
In addition to the seizure of 76 weapons, there were five arrests made.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, who lead the operation, said: “Operation Sceptre has once again been a success in particular with the young people and communities we engaged with throughout the week of activity.
“Sceptre is just one part of our overall strategy for tackling knife crime across South Yorkshire and is pivotal to our overall aims in reducing the harm that knife crime brings to all of our communities.”