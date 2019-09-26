Man charged over murder of young Sheffield dad Lewis Bagshaw
A man is due in court today after being charged with the murder of a young Sheffield dad stabbed to death on a city estate.
Jervaise Bennett, aged 20 of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, stands accused of the murder of 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw, who was found injured on Piper Crescent, Southey, on Sunday, July 21.
He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
Bennett, who was charged yesterday, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains remanded in custody after being charged with murder earlier. Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.