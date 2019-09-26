Driver released after arrest over Sheffield collision which left boy, 11, fighting for life
A driver arrested over a collision which left a boy, aged 11, fighting for life, has been released under police investigation.
Thursday, 26th September 2019

Thursday, 26th September 2019
The 24-year-old Sheffield man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He was interviewed after a Hinde House School student suffered life threatening injuries when he was struck by a grey Toyota Avensis on Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 24.
The boy was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries and remained there last night.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 509 of September 24.