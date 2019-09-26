South Yorkshire Police probe into murder of mum-of-four continues
The investigation into the murder of a mum-of-four in Rotherham is continuing today - nine months on from the day she disappeared.
Alena Grlakova was last seen alive on Boxing Day, 2018, and her body was found nearly four months later.
The 38-year-old was reported missing by her family in January 2019 and it was established that she had last been seen alive on December 26 when she left the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at 10.30pm that evening.
Despite extensive searches of the area, Alena’s naked body was found just yards away from where where she was last seen, on land behind the hotel.
LATEST: Cold case review team in bid to help put South Yorkshire murderers who have evaded justice behind bars
Alena, a mum-of-four from Slovakia, moved to Rotherham with her family in 2008.
But she was estranged from her husband, Viliam Grlak, who said she had been leading a ‘chaotic and transient life’ at the time of her death.
A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail as enquiries continue.
On the nine-month anniversary of the day Alena vanished, South Yorkshire Police said today: “The investigation remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for information.“A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 453 of April 8.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.