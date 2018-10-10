Police seek South Yorkshire women over mass brawl

Police officers investigating a mass brawl believe a group of women, possibly from South Yorkshire, could hold vital information.

Officers are investigating a fight in Worksop in which two men, aged 26 and 29, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Do you know this woman?

They were attacked in Bridge Place at around 2.30am on Sunday, September 16.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 114 of September 16.

Police officers want to speak to this woman

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.