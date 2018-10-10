Jury discharged in Sheffield terror trial 

The jury in a trial of two men, with links to Sheffield, accused of preparing an act of terrorism have been discharged after they failed to reach a verdict.

Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, and Andy Star, 32, of Sheffield Road, went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court last month, accused of preparing an act of terrorism.

Judge Paul Watson QC discharged the jury of seven women and four men this morning , following 17 hours of deliberation, after they were unable to reach a verdict.

The Crown indicated it would seek a retrial.

The jury were first sent out on Wednesday, October 3, following a four week trial.

The 12th jury member was discharged on Monday due to illness.

Judge Watson told jurors yesterday afternoon he would be able to accept a majority verdict of 10 – 1, prior to this, the only verdict that would have been accepted would have been an unanimous one.

With a panel of 12 jury members, it is possible for a majority verdict of 10-2 or 11-1 to be accepted.

However, with a reduced panel of 11 members, a majority of 10 is still required.

