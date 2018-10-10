Man killed in collision in Doncaster

A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Doncaster this morning.

Thorne Road, Stainforth

A silver Ford Puma was travelling along Thorne Road, towards Stainforth, when it left the road and crashed into a wall just after midnight.

A 36-year-old man died at the scene.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 4 of Wednesday, October 10.